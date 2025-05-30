Tennessee Department of Human Services opens 2025 Families First Community Grant Program applications Published 9:13 am Friday, May 30, 2025

Approximately $27 million will be made available in funding to nonprofits dedicated to strengthening Tennessee families, support self-sufficiency

NASHVILLE. – The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) has opened applications for the 2025 Families First Community Grant Program, an initiative that will make available approximately $27 million in funding to nonprofit organizations providing direct services to strengthen Tennessee families in need and promote self-sufficiency. Qualifying nonprofit organizations are invited to apply [here] through July 10 at 5 p.m. CT.

“At TDHS, we believe that sustainable change begins at the community level,” said Commissioner Clarence H. Carter. “Through the Families First Community Grant Program, we are investing in local-level partners who understand the unique challenges of our vulnerable population and their community. Our goal is to strengthen Tennessee’s safety net by empowering families with the tools, resources and opportunities they need to thrive, not just for today, but for generations to come.”

The Families First Community Grant Program was created as an additional method to invest TANF funds in ways to help low-income families overcome barriers and move toward sustainable economic stability. The grants will support a wide range of services in the areas of education, health and well-being, economic stability, and fostering safe, stable and nurturing relationships. Grant recipients will be selected through a competitive application process and evaluated based on their ability to provide effective services and programs that address the specific needs of the community.

TDHS encourages all community-based, nonprofit organizations ready to play a central role in the design and implementation of programs that address the unique problems of low-income families in their communities and foster at least one of the federal TANF goals to submit an application for a Families First Community Grant. The department is focused on partnering with organizations that can provide family-focused solutions that demonstrate measurable impacts designed with the goal of transforming Tennessee’s safety net by growing the capacity of vulnerable families to achieve self-sufficiency and economic prosperity.