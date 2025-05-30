TDCI shares tips on preparing for, reacting to severe weather ahead of hurricane season Published 2:40 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

As June 1 marks the official start of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (TDCI) is advising Volunteer State residents how they can prepare and protect themselves before and after severe weather that may occur as a result of a hurricane.

The year 2024 saw 18 named storms, including Hurricane Helene, which was the costliest storm of 2024. After making landfall, Helene claimed an estimated 251 lives and caused $87.7 billion in damages across seven states. In Tennessee, the storm tragically killed 19 people and caused an estimated $1.35 billion in property damage.

While Tennessee is not located along a coastline, its proximity to coastal states means it is critical for Tennesseans to know how to prepare for a storm and what to do after a disaster occurs.

“Having seen the devastation caused in Tennessee by Helene firsthand, I urge Tennesseans to take steps today to prepare for a natural disaster that might be caused by a hurricane,” said TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence. “A flood insurance policy won’t prevent flooding from occurring, but it can make the difference when it comes to rebuilding and recovery. Remember: A standard homeowners policy will not cover the costs of making repairs to a home caused by flooding. Only a flood insurance policy will cover damages caused by flooding.”

Unfortunately, most Tennesseans do not have a flood insurance policy even as flood risks increase. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) estimates that consumers who live in an area with low or moderate flood risk are five times more likely to experience a flood than a fire in their homes over the next 30 years. Moreover, more than 40 percent of National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) claims come from outside high-risk areas.

“Our team wants to fight the myths and misperceptions that surround flood insurance in order to help Tennesseans be prepared before the next natural disaster strikes,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner Bill Huddleston. “If you have questions about an insurance policy or need to file a complaint, I remind Tennesseans to contact our Consumer Insurance Services team for assistance.”

To help Tennesseans prepare ahead of hurricane season, TDCI is sharing the following tips and reminders for your family.

Ahead of severe weather:

– Create an emergency kit that includes bottled water, a first-aid kit, flashlights, a battery-powered radio, nonperishable food items, blankets, clothing, prescription medications, eyeglasses, personal hygiene supplies and a small amount of cash.

– Re-evaluate your existing homeowners policy at least once a year to ensure your policy provides adequate protection for your needs. It is important to note that traditional homeowners policies do not cover damages from floods.

– It’s important to be familiar with your risk of floods and flood-related hazards before they occur. For more information about floods and to learn more about your risk, visit the FEMA website.

– You can only purchase flood insurance through an insurance agent or an insurer participating in the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). If you are in need of an agent that sells flood insurance, you can contact the NFIP Referral Call Center at 1-800-427-4661.

– Create a home inventory to help prepare for natural disasters. This can be invaluable when filing claims in the event a disaster should strike.

If you are affected by severe weather:

– File your claim as soon as possible. Call your insurance company or agent with your policy number and other relevant information. Your policy may require that you make the notification within a certain time frame.

– Cooperate fully with the insurance company. Ask what documents, forms and data you will need to file a claim. Keep a journal of all conversations with insurance companies, creditors and relief agencies.

– Be certain to give your insurance company all the information they need. Incorrect or incomplete information will only cause a delay in processing your claim.

– Take photographs or video of any damage.

– Make the repairs necessary to prevent further damage to your property (cover broken windows, leaking roofs and damaged walls). Don’t have permanent repairs made until your insurance company has inspected the property and you have reached an agreement on the cost of repairs. Save all receipts, including those from the temporary repairs covered by your policy.

To file a complaint, visit TDCI’s website or contact us at 1-800-342-4029 or 615-741-2218.