Published 3:42 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Sheila Jeannette Irick (Gragg), our loving mom, passed away on May 28, 2025, at the age of 61. Born on Feb. 17, 1964, in Elizabethton, Tenn., she is the daughter of Ruth Gragg and the late Bobby Gragg.

She was a loving wife to the late Bobby Irick, a devoted mom to one daughter and son-in-law, Angie and Donald Davis; one son and daughter-in-law, Bobby (B.J.) and Allisson Irick; and a proud mamaw to six grandchildren: Bre, Caden, Hunter, Kailey, Trevor and Ethan. Jeannette was known for always laughing, joking and caring for the ones she loved. She enjoyed taking hikes, playing cards and having her fur baby, Milo, always by her side.

Jeannette is survived by her sisters, Teresa Watson and Lisa Rainbolt; brother-in-law, Lester Rainbolt; and many special nieces and nephews. Several brothers- and sisters-in-law: Tom and Lori Beam, Junior and Joyce Beam, Larwence Beam, and C.L. Irick and wife.

The family will be having a private celebration of life ceremony.