Morton family reunion planned June 8 Published 12:44 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

The E.E. and Dollie Gouge Morton family reunion will be held Sunday, June 8, at 1 p.m. at the large shelter on the left at the entrance to Roan Mountain State Park Campground.

Please bring covered dishes, drinks and any old family pictures you may have.

Hope to see everyone there.

For questions, call 423-543-4178.