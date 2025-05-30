Mary Hicks Barrie

Published 10:14 am Friday, May 30, 2025

Mary “Ruth” Hicks Barrie, 79, of Elizabethton, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on May 28, 2025. Ruth was born April 22, 1946, in Roan Mountain, Tenn., to the late Alvin and Orla Hicks. The youngest of nine children, Ruth was taught that education was important and was curious about the world outside of the farm she grew up on. While living in California, she met and married the love of her life, Richard “Rick” Barrie. Together they settled in Elizabethton and raised a beautiful family. Ruth’s greatest joy was her family and taking care of others around her. She was a devoted believer and follower of Christ.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin E. Hicks and Orla Holtsclaw Hicks; her loving husband, Richard Barrie; daughter, Stephanie Walz; brothers, Dewey Hicks and Elbert Hicks; sisters, Elva Vines, Nolamae Cook and Eula Jean Hicks; and special aunt, Inez Ray.

She is survived by daughter, Kim Brown of Johnson City, Tenn.; son, Jamie (Maggie) Barrie of Ooltewah, Tenn.; stepdaughter, Dawn Teetrick of Denham Springs, La.; granddaughters, Madison Brown, Breighana Nolan, Kara (Jacob) Street; grandsons, Scout Walz and Reed Barrie; great-granddaughters, Quinn and Olive Street and Rowan Ruth Hosie; sisters, Ruby Bennett, Carrie Keene and Edna Thomas; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ruth’s caregivers Nancy Steele, Sharon Bailey, Ashley Hatchett and Paula Barnett. The family also appreciates the care Ruth received from Gentiva Hospice.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at Happy Valley Memorial Park, with the Rev. Ronnie Campbell officiating. The family will be gathering 30 minutes prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, Ruth requested donations be made to TLC Community Center, 145 Judge Don Lewis Blvd., Elizabethton, TN 37643, or to East Tennessee Christian Home and Academy, P.O. Box 1147, Elizabethton, TN 37644. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website, www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Barrie family.