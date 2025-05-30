Published 10:10 am Friday, May 30, 2025

Judy Hodge Crockett, 79, of Elizabethton, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2025, at the Johnson City Medical Center. Judy was a beloved mom and Meme, a passionate teacher, and a faithful follower of Christ. Her presence was a steady source of strength, wisdom and love for all who knew her.

Judy was born on Sept. 1, 1945, to Dorothy and Luther Hodge in Bristol, Virginia. While attending Elizabethton High School, Judy was a majorette. After graduating from Elizabethton High School in 1963, she went on to study teaching at Milligan College.

She taught for 32 years in the Carter County school system. She would want to be remembered most by the lighthearted pranks and the fun she had during her tenure as a teacher — some of which she and her partner in crime, Judy Fletcher, had to answer to in the principal’s office. She loved and treated each of her students as her own children and lit up when she saw them in public after she retired.

She was known as Meme not only by her grandchildren but to many others as well. Undoubtedly, all who knew Judy as Meme were blessed by her infectious happiness, welcoming nature and motherly love.

After her retirement from teaching, she found joy in her life by spending time with her children, grandchildren and her classmates from the Class of ’63, doing yard work, attending church and talking with her friends, especially her longtime friends Charlotte Montgomery, Jackie Perkins, Coleman Ramsey and her special church friend, Charlotte Dugger.

Judy attended Southside Christian Church and was a believer and follower of Christ.

Judy is survived by three children: Kelly (Kenneth) Merritt, Casey (Steven) Skinner and Andy (Ginger) Crockett; one brother, Dr. Fred (Harriet) Hodge; six grandchildren: Katie Merritt, Clayton Merritt, Karie Merritt, William “Crockett” Skinner, Sawyer Skinner and Samuel Crockett; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Per Judy’s request, a memorial service will not be held.

Remembrances may be made to the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box, Elizabethton, TN 37644. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website, www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Crockett family.