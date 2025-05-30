Happy Valley’s Bailey repeats as pole vault champion Published 8:53 am Friday, May 30, 2025

Star Correspondent

Happy Valley’s track and field team made its mark at the 2025 TSSAA Spring Fling Track & Field Championship, highlighted by a repeat state championship in the boys pole vault and several top-eight finishes across multiple events.

Senior Tyler Bailey successfully defended his pole vault state title, clearing 13 feet to secure the top spot in the competition. His performance capped a stellar high school season and solidified his place as one of the premier vaulters in Tennessee. Bailey’s teammate Julian Pate also reached the podium by finishing third with a vault of 12 feet. Kaden Thompson of Pigeon Forge claimed second with a vault of 12-6.

Happy Valley’s success extended to the track as well. In the boys 110-meter hurdles, James Cable and Bailey both earned spots in the top five. Cable clocked a time of 16.83 seconds to finish fourth, while Bailey crossed the line in 16.98 seconds for fifth. Alexander Powell of Brainerd took the state title in the event with a winning time of 15.50 seconds.

On the girls side, Happy Valley’s 4×200-meter relay team delivered a strong showing by finishing eighth overall and earning All-State honors. The relay team’s performance added to the Warriors’ growing reputation for resilience and determination on the track, even with a smaller team roster compared to other schools.

The state championship meet served as a culmination of months of hard work and dedication for Happy Valley’s athletes and coaches. Despite fielding a small team, the Warriors continued to push the boundaries of what is possible, demonstrating their commitment to excellence in each event.

Happy Valley’s showing at the Spring Fling not only showcased individual brilliance but also underscored the program’s strength in nurturing talented athletes across multiple disciplines. As the Warriors look ahead, their success at the state meet reinforces their status as a rising program in East Tennessee track and field.