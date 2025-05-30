God’s Word is truth Published 8:18 am Friday, May 30, 2025

From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Rev. Graham: I am attending a Bible study, and the leader has said that Abraham, Moses and God are the key figures in the Old Testament, and the disciples and Jesus are the main figures in the New Testament. The leader says our study time should be spent in the New Testament, since the Old Testament, for the most part, is irrelevant. A person in the class debated this and said that King David is actually the key figure in both testaments. If so, which is right, and if David is the key figure, then don’t both testaments have to be taken as a whole? – B.C.

Dear Rev. Graham: The Old Testament may not seem relevant to us today, but it is, because it is God’s Holy Word (and it is wholly God’s Word). The Bible says that the entirety of God’s Word is truth (see Psalm 119:160). The Old Testament predicted Christ’s birth, death, and resurrection, and the New Testament documents the fulfillment of these prophecies.

The Bible’s message is centered in Jesus Christ, God’s one and only Son. Scripture tells us who He is and what He has done for us in providing forgiveness of sin and salvation in Him. When we read its pages, we discover that Jesus was not only a great man, but He was God in human flesh, “the exact representation of God.”

Why is this important? Because only a divine Savior can save us from our sins. We cannot save ourselves. This is why salvation is found in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given to the human race by which we must be saved (see Acts 4:12).

When we look into this Book, may we always take time to thank God for sending His Son to Earth in the person of Jesus Christ, thanking Him that by repentance of sin and belief in the Savior, we can someday spend eternity with Him.

(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)