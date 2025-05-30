Former broadcast journalist Smith appointed to city school board Published 1:18 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

By Buzz Trexler

Star Correspondent

In a called Elizabethton Board of Education meeting Friday that took about four minutes, former Tri-Cities broadcast journalist Josh Smith was unanimously elected to fill the seat vacated by Danny O’Quinn, who resigned in April.

Smith, who was not present, wrote in his application for consideration, “While I’m sure that others are more qualified and capable than I, I’m deeply grateful for all that the school system has given me, my wife (’91), our two sons who recently graduated from Elizabethton High School (’22 and ’25), and the entire Elizabethton community. For that reason, I’m willing to help if needed. However, my intention only would be to serve until the earliest possible election when the voters of Elizabethton can choose who represents them on the board.”

Board Chairman Eddie Pless called Smith “one of the most well-respected members of not just our community, but the Tri-Cities area. … He is a class individual, and I think it honors us that he would consider us serving in this role.”

A 1990 graduate of Elizabethton High School, Smith worked at WJHL for 24 years, leaving the newsroom anchor position in June 2023. He is now employed by Ballad Health as director of consumer advocacy and serves as an adjunct instructor at East Tennessee State University’s Department of Media and Communication.

Smith’s son, Hudson Smith, served as the 2024-2025 student liaison to the school board.

In an April 25 letter to Chairman Eddie Pless and Director of Schools Richard VanHuss, O’Quinn wrote, “It is with much regret that I submit my letter of resignation for the ECS school board. Due to several time conflicts, I feel it is in the board’s and my best interest to vacate my position at this time. It has been an honor serving on this board for the past six years.”

O’Quinn, who serves as vice president at Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Elizabethton, was first elected to the school board in 2018 and was reelected in 2022. Prior to joining TCAT, O’Quinn served 11 years in the city school system.

Under the city charter, a school board vacancy must be filled within 30 days by a majority vote of the remaining board members. The appointed member serves until the next regular election, at which time a successor is elected to fill the unexpired term.

The deadline for applications to be considered for the board seat was noon Friday, May 23.