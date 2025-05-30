EPD welcomes newest member to department Published 8:27 am Friday, May 30, 2025

By Ivan Sanders

The Elizabethton Police Department recently welcomed a new addition to its team as Jacob Baird was sworn in as a patrolman on Tuesday inside the Elizabethton City Council Chambers at City Hall.

Baird, an Elizabethton native and Army veteran, took the oath of office administered by Elizabethton Deputy Clerk Jennifer Arnold. Elizabethton Police Chief Jason Shaw formally welcomed Baird to the department during the ceremony, which was attended by Baird’s family.

Shaw praised Baird’s commitment to service, noting his background as a veteran and his connection to the Elizabethton community as an asset to the department.