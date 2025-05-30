Elizabethton Senior Center weekly activities schedule Published 1:42 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

The Elizabethton Senior Center, located at 428 East G St., has announced its schedule of activities for the week of Monday, June 2, through Friday, June 6.

The center is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. The billiard and fitness rooms are available, and no appointments are necessary.

Monday:

Just Keep Movin’, 9 a.m. – Cardio, Toning, Strength Building – Group Led

Lunch – Salisbury steak with gravy

Chair Yoga, 12:15 p.m. – Yoga Farm instructor: Shirley Gomillian – $3

Restorative Yoga, 1:30–2:30 p.m. – Yoga Farm instructor: Cindy Brugnoletti – $3

Tuesday:

Blood Pressure Checks with Freda Free – 8:30 a.m.

Boys & Girls Club Reading Program, 10–11 a.m. – Volunteer for a child to read to you!

Lunch – Grilled chicken breast – 11 a.m.

Line Dancing, 12 p.m. – Instructor: Sharon Pilk – $3

Wednesday:

Just Keep Movin’, 9 a.m. – Cardio, Toning, Strength Building – Group Led

Qigong with Adina – 10 a.m. – $3

Lunch – Egg patty with sausage – 11 a.m.

Chair Yoga, 12:15 p.m. – Yoga Farm instructor: Shirley Gomillian – $3

Gentle Flow Yoga, 1:30 p.m. – Yoga Farm instructor: Cindy Brugnoletti – $3

Thursday:

Golden Hours Game Day – Group Led – 9–11 a.m.

Body-Brain-Boost – 10 a.m. – Mix of heart, body and brain exercises

Lunch – Ham, lettuce and tomato sandwich – 11 a.m.

SALT Council Meeting – 12:30 p.m.

Friday:

Just Keep Movin’, 9 a.m. – Cardio, Toning, Strength Building – Group Led

Elder Abuse Awareness Program – 10 a.m. – Showing video of Unheard Cries

Speaker Kim Howell with Visiting Angels will share about different types of elder abuse, such as financial, emotional and physical.

Light snacks and refreshments!

This is an educational program; no bingo will be held.

Lunch – Breaded fish with tartar sauce – 11 a.m.

Volunteer and Membership Opportunities

Want to volunteer in the community? Call 423-543-4255 and ask about becoming a driver for home-delivered meals.

Interested in becoming a member of the Elizabethton Senior Center? We provide services and programming to adults age 55 and older in the Carter County community. Learn more at www.elizabethtonseniorcenter.org.

Additional Services

The Elizabethton Senior Center is a proud member of the Elizabethton SALT Council (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together). Ask us about these services available to you:

Elder Check: For those who would like to have a telephone call or visit each week from a county deputy to check on your well-being.

Reflective street signs: Available for your home at a discounted price of $5.

Yellow Dot Program: Yellow Dot signs for your car provide necessary emergency information.

Upcoming Trips

July 2025: New Hampshire and the White Mountains – 9 days and 8 nights

Saturday, July 12, through Sunday, July 20 – $1,315

October 2025: Lancaster Show Trip and Dutch Country – 5 days and 4 nights

Monday, Oct. 6, through Friday, Oct. 10 – $780