Elizabethton man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor Published 12:55 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

A Carter County man has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor following an investigation that uncovered numerous images of child sexual abuse material, according to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael S. Barnett, 33, of the Stoney Creek community, was arrested Thursday in Florida by deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. He is being held as a fugitive from justice pending extradition to Tennessee.

The investigation began earlier this month when a CCSO deputy received a tip accompanied by several digital media storage devices. Investigators obtained search warrants for nine devices, including thumb drives, SD cards and microSD cards. A forensic examination of the devices revealed numerous images of child sexual abuse material.

Following the discovery, CCSO Investigator Preston White obtained a warrant charging Barnett with sexual exploitation of a minor.

“I am proud of the work of my investigators and their continued commitment to protecting children by investigating and charging those who victimize them,” Sheriff Mike Fraley said. “The Carter County Sheriff’s Office will continue to aggressively pursue those who commit crimes against children and will work with our law enforcement partners on the local, state and federal levels to secure criminal charges against them.”

The CCSO thanked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for its assistance in the case and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department for its role in apprehending Barnett.