Church Briefs

Published 10:39 am Friday, May 30, 2025

By Contributed Content

Hampton First Baptist
 Hampton First Baptist Church will have Vacation Bible School June 1-4 for children ages 1 to 12. Classes will be from 6 to 7:30 each evening.
 The theme of the Bible school is “Jesus Is Our Path to Peace,” and at Camp Chaos, kids will learn how Jesus is the path to peace in a chaotic world.
 All children in the Hampton area are invited to attend.

Roan Street Free Will
 Brother Wayne Carr will preach Sunday at both the 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. services at Roan Street Free Will Baptist Church in Elizabethton.
 Everyone is invited.

Zion Baptist
 Zion Baptist Church, Gap Creek, will host Vacation Bible School June 2-5 with classes each evening from 6 to 8:30.
 The theme for the school is “Wonder Junction.”
 For transportation, call 423-297-4205.
 Dr. Alan King is pastor.
 All children are invited.

First Christian
 First Christian Church Elizabethton will have worship Sunday at 9:45 a.m. David Siebenaler will preach at services June 1 and 8.
 Bible study will be held Wednesday evenings at 6 o’clock for adults, with classes for all ages of children.
 Vacation Bible School will be held June 8-11 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Classes will be for children 3 years old through eighth grade. All children are invited.
 First Christian has a food pantry. Persons needing a food box are asked to call the church office at 542-5651 to make an appointment.
 First Christian is located at 513 Hattie Avenue. Michael Klaus is minister.

Grace Baptist
 Vacation Bible School will be held at Grace Baptist Church June 8-11 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. each day. The theme of the VBS is “Wonder Junction…Marvel at Jesus, Live for His Glory.”
 Celebration Night will be June 12 at 6 p.m.
 Classes will be for children, ages 5 through eighth grade.
 Food will be served nightly for children and VBS volunteers.

Sinking Creek Baptist
 Vacation Bible School will be held at Sinking Creek Baptist Church June 1-6 with classes each evening from 5:30 to 8:30.
 Classes will be held for children age 2 through youth.
 The theme for the Bible school is “Magnified: Psalms 34:3.”
 The church is located at 2313 Elizabethton Highway.
 The Rev. Chuck Babb is pastor.

East Side Free Will
 East Side Free Will Baptist Church will have Vacation Bible School June 1-5 with classes from 6:30 to 8:30 each evening.
 The theme of the Bible school is “Wonder Junction.” Classes will be for children, kindergarten through 12th grade. Van transportation is available by calling 543-342-0329.
 The church is located at 704 Siam Road.

 

