Chancery Court and Realty Transfers

Chancery Court

Kimberly Sue Leonard Wykle vs. Joshua Charles Robert Wykle (divorce)

 

Realty Transfers
 The following real estate transactions have been recorded during the past week at the Carter County Register of Deeds office:

Sherri Frances Davidson Hundley to Sheri Frances Davidson et al, Dist. 16, quitclaim
 Jeff Underwood to Sherry Elaine Trivette, Dist. 17, quitclaim
 Melissa Pressley (personal rep. of Betty R. Scalf Estate) et al to Jerry Bowers, Dist. 15, $130,000
 Ricky James Tester to Amanda LeAnn Estep, Dist. 12, quitclaim
 Donald L. Perkins Sr. to Jamie D. Anna, Dist. 16, quitclaim
 Herry Lee Allen McNeal et al to Jeremy Edward Ryan McNeal et al, Dist. 16, $182,000
 Jerry Johnson to Margaret Johnson Kreynus, Dist. 2, $25,000
 Vera Meredith Peters et al to Stephen Strazay et al, Dist. 13, $61,945
 Five Star Investment Group LLC to Makenzie Cox et al, Dist. 15, $230,900
 Bruce B. Cameron IV and Hill R. Rogers, co-trustees, to Bruce B. Cameron IV and Hill R. Rogers, co-trustees et al, Dist. 12, quitclaim
 Bruce B. Cameron IV and Hill R. Rogers, co-trustees et al to Dry Pond Timber LLC, Dist. 12, quitclaim
 Jason Dean Rasnick to Tim Woods et ux, Dist. 17, $70,500
 Sally Gail Thomason to Tyler Chandler, Dist. 13, quitclaim
 Jennifer Taylor Greene et vir to Hunter Allen Greene, Dist. 12, quitclaim
 John D. Merritt et al to John D. Merritt and Billie J. Merritt, trustees, Dist. 7, no value listed
 John D. Merritt et al to John D. Merritt and Billie J. Merritt, trustees, Dist. 14, no value listed
 Deborah A. Moore to Dennis C. Connor, Dist. 8, $80,000
 Brian V. Smith et al to Brian V. Smith and Carol J. Smith, trustees, no district listed, quitclaim
 Bobby G. Blevins Jr. to Larena Blevins, Dist. 17, deed of entireties
 Gloria Ann Bowers to Joseph B. LeCates et al, Dist. 10, quitclaim
 Allen Scott Warren et al to Joshua Gordon Benfield, Dist. 7, $25,000
 Michael Emmett to Michael Emmett et vir, Dist. 13, deed of entireties
 Ralph W. Cyrus et al to Miranda A.M. Moore, Dist. 18, quitclaim
 Joseph Terry Prater to Paul Surprenant, deed of correction
 Jacob Tanner Barb to Thalia Canary Jennings, Dist. 15, $299,900
 BJFM Property Southeast LLC to Mark Elliott Rss et al, Dist. 3, $692,500
 James Enkema Mefford et al to Brian Charles Enkema, Dist. —, quitclaim
 Shannon Peters et ux to Lynn Elizabeth Basich, no district listed (Tailwind Town Homes), $149,000
 Jeffrey R. Ensor Sr. to Nancy J. Ensor, Dist. 10, deed of entireties
 Jill Elizabeth Thomas to Sean E. Tucker, Dist. 2, quitclaim
 Jason Carter to Dorie Ann Pellegrin, trustee, Dist. 15, $340,000
 Joyce Coffee Consulting LLC to Jacob O. Flick et al, no district listed, $319,000

 

 

 

