Chancery Court and Realty Transfers
Published 1:38 pm Friday, May 30, 2025
Chancery Court
Kimberly Sue Leonard Wykle vs. Joshua Charles Robert Wykle (divorce)
Realty Transfers
The following real estate transactions have been recorded during the past week at the Carter County Register of Deeds office:
Sherri Frances Davidson Hundley to Sheri Frances Davidson et al, Dist. 16, quitclaim
Jeff Underwood to Sherry Elaine Trivette, Dist. 17, quitclaim
Melissa Pressley (personal rep. of Betty R. Scalf Estate) et al to Jerry Bowers, Dist. 15, $130,000
Ricky James Tester to Amanda LeAnn Estep, Dist. 12, quitclaim
Donald L. Perkins Sr. to Jamie D. Anna, Dist. 16, quitclaim
Herry Lee Allen McNeal et al to Jeremy Edward Ryan McNeal et al, Dist. 16, $182,000
Jerry Johnson to Margaret Johnson Kreynus, Dist. 2, $25,000
Vera Meredith Peters et al to Stephen Strazay et al, Dist. 13, $61,945
Five Star Investment Group LLC to Makenzie Cox et al, Dist. 15, $230,900
Bruce B. Cameron IV and Hill R. Rogers, co-trustees, to Bruce B. Cameron IV and Hill R. Rogers, co-trustees et al, Dist. 12, quitclaim
Bruce B. Cameron IV and Hill R. Rogers, co-trustees et al to Dry Pond Timber LLC, Dist. 12, quitclaim
Jason Dean Rasnick to Tim Woods et ux, Dist. 17, $70,500
Sally Gail Thomason to Tyler Chandler, Dist. 13, quitclaim
Jennifer Taylor Greene et vir to Hunter Allen Greene, Dist. 12, quitclaim
John D. Merritt et al to John D. Merritt and Billie J. Merritt, trustees, Dist. 7, no value listed
John D. Merritt et al to John D. Merritt and Billie J. Merritt, trustees, Dist. 14, no value listed
Deborah A. Moore to Dennis C. Connor, Dist. 8, $80,000
Brian V. Smith et al to Brian V. Smith and Carol J. Smith, trustees, no district listed, quitclaim
Bobby G. Blevins Jr. to Larena Blevins, Dist. 17, deed of entireties
Gloria Ann Bowers to Joseph B. LeCates et al, Dist. 10, quitclaim
Allen Scott Warren et al to Joshua Gordon Benfield, Dist. 7, $25,000
Michael Emmett to Michael Emmett et vir, Dist. 13, deed of entireties
Ralph W. Cyrus et al to Miranda A.M. Moore, Dist. 18, quitclaim
Joseph Terry Prater to Paul Surprenant, deed of correction
Jacob Tanner Barb to Thalia Canary Jennings, Dist. 15, $299,900
BJFM Property Southeast LLC to Mark Elliott Rss et al, Dist. 3, $692,500
James Enkema Mefford et al to Brian Charles Enkema, Dist. —, quitclaim
Shannon Peters et ux to Lynn Elizabeth Basich, no district listed (Tailwind Town Homes), $149,000
Jeffrey R. Ensor Sr. to Nancy J. Ensor, Dist. 10, deed of entireties
Jill Elizabeth Thomas to Sean E. Tucker, Dist. 2, quitclaim
Jason Carter to Dorie Ann Pellegrin, trustee, Dist. 15, $340,000
Joyce Coffee Consulting LLC to Jacob O. Flick et al, no district listed, $319,000