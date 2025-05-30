Chancery Court and Realty Transfers Published 1:38 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

Chancery Court

Kimberly Sue Leonard Wykle vs. Joshua Charles Robert Wykle (divorce)

Realty Transfers

The following real estate transactions have been recorded during the past week at the Carter County Register of Deeds office:

Sherri Frances Davidson Hundley to Sheri Frances Davidson et al, Dist. 16, quitclaim

Jeff Underwood to Sherry Elaine Trivette, Dist. 17, quitclaim

Melissa Pressley (personal rep. of Betty R. Scalf Estate) et al to Jerry Bowers, Dist. 15, $130,000

Ricky James Tester to Amanda LeAnn Estep, Dist. 12, quitclaim

Donald L. Perkins Sr. to Jamie D. Anna, Dist. 16, quitclaim

Herry Lee Allen McNeal et al to Jeremy Edward Ryan McNeal et al, Dist. 16, $182,000

Jerry Johnson to Margaret Johnson Kreynus, Dist. 2, $25,000

Vera Meredith Peters et al to Stephen Strazay et al, Dist. 13, $61,945

Five Star Investment Group LLC to Makenzie Cox et al, Dist. 15, $230,900

Bruce B. Cameron IV and Hill R. Rogers, co-trustees, to Bruce B. Cameron IV and Hill R. Rogers, co-trustees et al, Dist. 12, quitclaim

Bruce B. Cameron IV and Hill R. Rogers, co-trustees et al to Dry Pond Timber LLC, Dist. 12, quitclaim

Jason Dean Rasnick to Tim Woods et ux, Dist. 17, $70,500

Sally Gail Thomason to Tyler Chandler, Dist. 13, quitclaim

Jennifer Taylor Greene et vir to Hunter Allen Greene, Dist. 12, quitclaim

John D. Merritt et al to John D. Merritt and Billie J. Merritt, trustees, Dist. 7, no value listed

John D. Merritt et al to John D. Merritt and Billie J. Merritt, trustees, Dist. 14, no value listed

Deborah A. Moore to Dennis C. Connor, Dist. 8, $80,000

Brian V. Smith et al to Brian V. Smith and Carol J. Smith, trustees, no district listed, quitclaim

Bobby G. Blevins Jr. to Larena Blevins, Dist. 17, deed of entireties

Gloria Ann Bowers to Joseph B. LeCates et al, Dist. 10, quitclaim

Allen Scott Warren et al to Joshua Gordon Benfield, Dist. 7, $25,000

Michael Emmett to Michael Emmett et vir, Dist. 13, deed of entireties

Ralph W. Cyrus et al to Miranda A.M. Moore, Dist. 18, quitclaim

Joseph Terry Prater to Paul Surprenant, deed of correction

Jacob Tanner Barb to Thalia Canary Jennings, Dist. 15, $299,900

BJFM Property Southeast LLC to Mark Elliott Rss et al, Dist. 3, $692,500

James Enkema Mefford et al to Brian Charles Enkema, Dist. —, quitclaim

Shannon Peters et ux to Lynn Elizabeth Basich, no district listed (Tailwind Town Homes), $149,000

Jeffrey R. Ensor Sr. to Nancy J. Ensor, Dist. 10, deed of entireties

Jill Elizabeth Thomas to Sean E. Tucker, Dist. 2, quitclaim

Jason Carter to Dorie Ann Pellegrin, trustee, Dist. 15, $340,000

Joyce Coffee Consulting LLC to Jacob O. Flick et al, no district listed, $319,000