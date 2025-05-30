Carter County Car Club to hold first car show of the season Published 10:24 am Friday, May 30, 2025

By Brittnee Bryant

Star Correspondent

Start your engines! The Carter County Car Club is gearing up for its 43rd season, with the first car show of the year happening this Saturday at Elizabethton High School.

While the cruise-in season has historically been held in downtown Elizabethton, the Broad Street Bridge remains closed due to damage from Hurricane Helene, causing traffic to be rerouted through the downtown area. According to Jim Bass, president of the Carter County Car Club, the plan is to hold car shows at the high school through the end of July.

“Dr. Jon Minton with Elizabethton High School has been very gracious in allowing us to use the school facility, their parking lot,” Bass said. “That’s a fairly good-size area and it’s safe. That’s one thing we strive to do is provide a safe environment for our participants to come as a family.”

According to Bass, attendees can expect a food truck, a music wagon and, of course, classic cars.

“We’re just looking forward to getting back into the fun of having cruise-ins again,” he said. “We’re very excited about it. The main purpose of the cruise-in is to support the youth organizations in Carter County and Elizabethton. We’re looking forward to everyone coming and having a great time with this family-type environment that we have.”

This weekend’s car show will take place in front of the high school in the staff parking lot and onto Jason Witten Way due to the carnival taking place in the parking lot adjacent to Citizens Bank Stadium. Bass said the city agreed to shut down Jason Witten Way during the car show since no businesses would be impacted. There will be signage and club members helping participants with parking. All other car shows through July will take place in the parking lot adjacent to the stadium.

Bass said once repairs to the bridge are complete, he hopes to take the paperwork to the City Council to move the car show back to downtown Elizabethton.

“We hope to run through October,” said Bass. “That’s been the traditional time of having the car show down through the years.”

The cruise-in season will take place each Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. For more information on the Carter County Car Club, check out their Facebook page at cartercountycarclubtn.com.