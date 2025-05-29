UETHDA announces energy assistance outreach for June Published 10:13 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency LIHEAP Outreach RV will be throughout the region during June to help those needing assistance with their home energy bill. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is a federally funded program that helps low-income households with their home energy bills.

To be fair and follow THDA’s guidelines, we use a priority point system to allocate our limited funds. Some who qualify for assistance may not receive enough points to be funded at this time. For those who qualify, a payment is sent directly to the recipient’s utility company and is credited to their bill. Payments can take 90 days or longer to be applied. Please continue to pay your bill. Priority is given to the low-income, energy burdened, disabled, elderly, homes with young children under 6, veterans and large households. Nationwide, LIHEAP provides energy assistance to roughly 6.7 million households.

The LIHEAP Outreach Van will be at Mountain Electric in Roan Mountain, 8477 US-19E in Roan Mountain, on June 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Other places Carter Countians may apply are at the Salvation Army, 200 Ashe St., Johnson City, June 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Good Samaritan–Johnson City, 100 N. Roan St., Johnson City, June 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Community Fellowship, 430 4th Ave., Watauga, June 23 at 9:30 a.m.

Persons may also visit one of our nine area neighborhood service centers, located in our eight-county service area, for aid, or simply call us at (423) 246-6180. LIHEAP is only one of many services we offer to help with self-sufficiency. If you or someone you know needs help, have them contact us.