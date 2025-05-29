Keep Carter County Beautiful to host Adopt-A-Highway cleanup June 7 Published 1:51 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

On June 7, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., KCCB will be removing trash and litter from Milligan Highway. Many hands make light work, so please come out, enjoy the day and support your community. The cleanup will be on Milligan Highway from Highway 321 to Okolona Road.

In appreciation for volunteering, KCCB will provide gift cards for lunch from Jersey Mike’s in Elizabethton. So come out, volunteer and have lunch on us.

We will meet at the Happy Valley Elementary School parking lot on Milligan Highway. KCCB will provide gloves, garbage bags, safety vests and trash grabbers. Please bring your own water, but if you forget, we will have water available.

This is a TOOT event, and all volunteers will be required to sign a waiver. Volunteers who are under 18 years of age will need to have a waiver signed by their parent or guardian. Please view the TOOT safety video at the bottom of this web page. See the map below for our meet-up location.

Vests and grabbers were provided by Keep Tennessee Beautiful and the Keep America Beautiful Affiliate Support Program. TOOT provides garbage bags and will pick up the collected trash. Thank you to all our volunteers and supporters. You make our community a better place to live and visit.