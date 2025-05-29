June events include food trucks and putt putt for Father’s Day Published 2:52 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

June events in Elizabethton include an assortment of events ranging from food trucks to a Father’s Day event and several events in the parks.

Bites by the Bridge, which is a food truck event, will be held June 6 at Covered Bridge Park and will be a First Fridays event. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The June First Friday event will feature Summer Vibes. In addition to shopping, there will be performances and live music in the streets throughout downtown. The Food Zone will be located on Armed Forces Drive. The Community Zone will be in the 400 Block Breezeway and will feature nonprofits and community organizations, and the Fun Zone, which will be held from 5 until 8 p.m., will feature inflatables and yard games courtesy of the Elizabethton Library Adult Program.

For Father’s Day, there will be putt putt in Kiwanis Park Sunday, June 15, from 1 to 7 p.m. This is a free community event.

For one day only, Kiwanis Park will be transformed into a full 18-hole miniature golf course, offering families, friends and visitors of all ages a chance to test their putting skills in a beautiful outdoor setting. And the best part? It’s completely free to play! All putters, balls and scorecards will be provided on-site—just show up and tee off.

While this event falls on Father’s Day, it’s not just “fore” the dads. Whether you’re spending the day with family, enjoying time with friends or simply looking for a fun way to spend your Sunday, everyone is welcome to participate. No registration is required—just walk up and play.

In addition to the mini golf fun, food trucks will be on-site serving a wide selection of food, drinks and snacks for purchase throughout the day, so you can grab a bite between rounds or enjoy a treat while relaxing in the park.

“Putt-Putt in the Park” is a hole-in-one for fun!

An Emerald Evening at Kiwan-OZ Park will be featured June 20 at Kiwanis Park in West End at 7 p.m. and will feature a magic show, trivia, dessert trucks, free food, face painting and a movie at dusk.

Pokémon in the Park will be featured Sunday, June 29, at Covered Bridge Park from 2 to 5 p.m.

Lures will be set up all day, and kids can team up with other trainers. There will be a trading card station, door prizes and face painting. Also, food trucks will be on-site.