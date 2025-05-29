How do you sense God’s presence? Published 10:14 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

By Carey Kinsolving & Friends

“I can sense God’s presence through my little brother,” says Cole, 10. For many with little brothers, sensing God’s presence through them would be a most unusual phenomenon. But all things are possible with God.

Cole has more: “When I am bored, I can sense God in my mind talking to me. He makes me relax. When I’m in church, I sing to the Lord. He makes me feel like I always want to sing to him.”

We live in a media age where entertainment is available at the flick of a remote control. The idea of being without stimulation long enough to quiet our minds and hear God seems like an idyllic notion only conceivable for people who lived before the modern age. Nowadays we think we don’t have time to wait on God and hear his voice.

“I know God is around me because when I’m crying, I start to think of good things,” says Carleigh, 9. “When I’m sad, I think of more good things. When I’m very mad, I start to think of wonderful things.”

While some may be waiting for God’s presence in a miracle, Carleigh is enjoying God by taking control of her mind. The Bible says, “For as he thinks in his heart, so is he” (Proverbs 23:7). God gave us emotions, but he also gave us a mind. Your emotions will respond to whatever you think about.

Taking control over your mind and emotions is the first step to sensing God’s presence. The Apostle Paul urged his readers to bring “every thought into captivity to the obedience of Christ” (2 Corinthians 10:5).

This kind of vigilance requires aggressive action. As an army general attacks enemy soldiers, we should pursue errant thoughts. Learn your weaknesses. Capture all thoughts contrary to God’s will and put them in prison by claiming Christ’s victory over them. By capturing wayward thoughts today, you’ll be that much closer to experiencing God’s presence and his peace.

“I sense God’s presence through the Bible because it tells how to live and worship God,” says Erick, 10. “It also is God’s living word. It reminds me that God is in my life and guides me.”

Several millennia ago, the Psalmist wrote, “Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path” (Psalm 119:105). People in both the ancient and modern worlds have discovered they can depend on the Bible to lead, direct and guide them into God’s presence. How amazing that the master of the universe has given us a written record of his workings and ways.

A wise captain wouldn’t think of setting sail without map and compass. Don’t launch out into life’s deep waters before studying God’s life map, the Bible.

Plenty of high adventure awaits those who live in God’s presence. Following the revealed will of God in the Bible keeps us from running aground in life’s shallow waters. If you haven’t noticed, life’s shallows are mired with multitudes living superficial lives.

Think about this: Living in God’s presence rescues us from living in our own presence. If we’re only aware of our own needs, we’ve missed the adventure of living a large life. Living in God’s presence allows us to see new horizons and tap unimagined resources. When Jesus died on the cross for our sins, he not only rescued us from destruction, he rose, ascended and sent his Spirit to live in us.

Memorize this truth: Proverbs 23:7 quoted above.

Ask this question: Have you taken ungodly thoughts captive?

(Kids Talk About God is designed for families to study the Bible together. Research shows that parents who study the Bible with their children give their character, faith and spiritual life a powerful boost.)