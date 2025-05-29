Published 4:09 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Harvey Millard Day, 92, of Elizabethton, Tennessee, and widower of Betty Lou Hathaway Day, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2025.

Millard was born on Nov. 22, 1932, to Luster and Ruth Walker Day. He graduated from Elizabethton High School, where he was a member of the Elizabethton 1949 State Championship band. He later earned a Bachelor of Business degree from East Tennessee State in 1958.

Millard proudly served his country in both the Tennessee National Guard and the United States Army, achieving the rank of staff sergeant.

Following his military service, Millard began a distinguished career with Harris Corporation in Melbourne, Florida, where he contributed to numerous manned and unmanned space programs.

His special interests included photography, fishing, crossword puzzles and watching his beloved Florida Gators.

Always civic-minded, in 1971, Millard was elected mayor of West Melbourne, Florida.

In 1992, he returned to his hometown of Elizabethton, where he would later marry the love of his life, Betty Lou Hathaway, in 1998.

Millard was a charter member and one of the oldest members of Trinity Global Methodist Church of Elizabethton.

He is survived by his son, Kent Day and his wife, Donna; and Dicky Lou Cantey and her husband, Chris; Michael Cooter and his wife, Stephanie; Col. Mark Cooter, retired, and his wife, Col. Angelina Maguinness; and Matthew Cooter and his wife, Melissa.

He is also survived by his grandchildren, Evan Day; Justin D. Cooter; Brittany Nguyen and her husband, Corey; Taylor Leichliter and her husband, Jonathan; Jaclyn Petronis and her husband, Kevin; Katie Matthews and her husband, McKinly; and Aidan Cooter. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren: Emma Aragon, Mason Leichliter, Easton Leichliter, Dylan Petronis and Kendall Lou Petronis.

Also surviving is a close and dear friend, Larry Gobble.

Millard will be remembered for his service, humor and enduring love for his family and community.

A memorial service will be held at Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home of Elizabethton on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Raymond Amos Sr. and the Rev. Lu Miller officiating. Music will be under the direction of the church. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Inurnment will be at Happy Valley Cemetery following the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to Trinity Global Methodist Church, P.O. Box 9, Elizabethton, TN 37644.

Words of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home is honored to serve the Day family. Office phone: (423) 543-5544.