Glen Thomas Sproles

Published 12:43 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Glen Thomas (Tommy) Sproles of Summerfield, Florida; formerly of Elizabethton, Tennessee, has not died but only changed addresses from Earth to Heaven to be with his Savior. Tommy was born in Washington County, Va., but had lived his entire life in Elizabethton prior to moving to Florida in 2006. He was the son of the late Andy and Edna Sproles.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his former wives, Deanna Pierce Wiseman and Lynn Tipton Ensor Sproles; his daughter, Jill Sproles; and his daughter-in-law, Sherry Sproles.

Tommy retired from Raytheon Company after 37 years of service, where he was supervisor of planning and scheduling. After his retirement from Raytheon, he went to part-time work at Sycamore Shoals Hospital as a lab courier. He was employed there for 11 years before retiring, saying, “Forty-eight years is enough for anybody to work!”

During his life on Earth, he enjoyed reading his Bible, camping, traveling and beachcombing. His favorite pastime was working in his yard and Facebooking with his friends. He was a lifelong member of Oak Street Baptist Church in Elizabethton, Tenn. After moving to Florida, he joined Belleview United Methodist Church, where he enjoyed the fellowship of newfound Christian friends.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Anne Trivett Sproles, of the home; one son, Michael (Mike) Sproles; a daughter by love, Amy Ensor Miller, her husband, Jason, and their children: son Zeke Miller, wife Jessica and daughter Reed; daughter Danielle Parker, husband Connor, and daughter Josephine and son Gideon; daughter Carolyne Traylor and husband Graham, daughter Grayson and son George.

He is also survived by a granddaughter, Jackie Markland and husband Doug, and their daughter, Brandi Oliver and husband Tommy, and their daughters, Thea, Mia and Mandi Markland.

It was Tommy’s wish to be cremated with no formal services. He had requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Florida United Methodist Children’s Home at 51 Children’s Way, Enterprise, FL 32725.

Arrangements entrusted with Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society – Spanish Springs, 352-430-1449. Sentiments are encouraged at www.baldwincremation.com.