Elk Mills/Poga VFD to host 2nd Annual First Responder Rib Cookoff Published 12:01 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

MOUNTAIN CITY — The Elk Mills/Poga Volunteer Fire Department will present its second annual First Responder Rib Cookoff on Saturday, Aug. 30, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Ralph Stout Park in Mountain City.

The event will feature fire, police, EMS and military teams competing for top honors in rib cooking. So far, 12 teams are signed up, including departments from Elk Mills, Central, Stoney Creek, West Carter, 1st and 2nd Districts, Neva, Buffalo Township, Hampden Township, Kannapolis, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Live music, games, a silent auction, raffles and a variety of vendors will be part of the day’s festivities. Organizers have already confirmed 65 vendors, and space is limited for those still interested in participating.

The event is also seeking sponsors and raffle donations, including gift certificates, gift baskets and items from an Amazon registry with a range of price points. The registry can be accessed at https://www.amazon.com/registries/gl/guest-view/3R54NLLIHR3DF.

All proceeds will benefit the Elk Mills/Poga VFD.

Those interested in sponsoring, donating raffle prizes, becoming a vendor or signing up a cookoff team can call 423-302-9783 for more information.