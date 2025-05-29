Elizabethton track team excels at 2025 Spring Fling Published 5:13 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

The Elizabethton Cyclone track team turned in an impressive showing at the 2025 Spring Fling Track & Field Championship at Middle Tennessee State University, bringing home two state titles and multiple podium finishes to cap off a successful season.

Elizabethton’s dominance in the field events was on full display, led by standout performances from its throwers. Jamira Smalls captured the state championship in the girls shot put with a winning toss of 37 feet, 8.75 inches. Teammate Ava Rogers also delivered a strong effort, placing fifth with a throw of 35-6.7. The podium was rounded out by Cherokee’s Leah Mowell, Martin Luther King’s Beyonca Lovelace Coleman and Austin-East’s Ari’ajia Gadson.

On the boys side, senior Landry Buckles added another title to his résumé, winning the discus state championship with a mark of 177-4, his second in three years. Fellow Cyclone Diesel Russell claimed fourth place with a throw of 162-11, helping solidify Elizabethton’s strength in the event. Signal Mountain’s Hudson Sveadas (173-9) and Stone Memorial’s Trevor Sinard (173-5) completed the top five.

The Cyclones also saw success in the girls discus, as Liahna Nave secured second place with a throw of 120-5. Lovelace Coleman from Martin Luther King edged Nave for the title with a throw of 122-7.

Elizabethton’s Camdyn Garland showcased her versatility, finishing fourth in both the triple jump and pentathlon. Distance specialist Vella Nave delivered solid performances as well, earning a third-place finish in the 3,200-meter run and sixth in the 1,600-meter run. Chyanne Everett rounded out the Cyclone highlights, finishing eighth in the 400-meter dash to claim All-State honors.

With several top performers set to return for the 2026 season, including Garland, Everett and both Naves, Elizabethton head coach Matthew Campbell and his staff have reason to be optimistic about the future. The team’s showing at Spring Fling sets a strong foundation as they look to build on their achievements in the coming year.