Church should be a place of warmth and fellowship Published 7:46 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Rev. Graham: A friend of mine is looking for a Bible-centered church and agreed to attend my church, even going back when I can’t go with her. She tells me that people aren’t very friendly unless I’m around. What’s the proper thing to share with my friends concerning her, and how can I encourage her to give them a chance? – C.F.

Dear C.F.: Someone with a wry sense of humor once described a church as a group of porcupines in a snowstorm: We need each other to keep warm, but the closer we get, the more we poke each other – and the more uncomfortable we become.

Of course, it shouldn’t be that way. A church should be a place of warmth and fellowship, a place where even the newest member or most recent visitor feels welcome and at home. Simply attending a worship service doesn’t automatically bring us closer to others. But for those who have belonged to a church for some time, they should go out of the way to welcome visitors and new members. For those new to the church, they should be open to getting to know others; finding out what activities the church offers for spiritual growth, what Bible classes are held, and perhaps even inviting others to join them for a meal or activity. Someone has to be the first to reach out.

We often fail to take these concerns to the Lord in prayer. He can help show us how to grow closer to the people with whom we worship. He will help us view them not as church members but as family members and fellow servants of Christ. If this step sounds a little daunting, remember that the closest friend of all is Jesus Christ, who promises to be with us each step of the way.

“You are no longer strangers and foreigners, but fellow citizens with the saints and members of the household of God” (Ephesians 2:19, NKJV).

(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)