ARM Fundraiser Yard Sale

Published 7:43 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

By Contributed Content

Assistance and Resource Ministries, Inc. (ARM) will host a fundraising yard sale at their facility parking lot on Friday and Saturday, June 6 and 8, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If anyone would like to donate items to the yard sale, they will be accepting them starting on Tuesday, June 3, at 714 West C St., Elizabethton.

ARM has been a food pantry and clothing closet since 1991 and delights in helping our local community.

