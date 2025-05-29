46th Season of Liberty! Opens June 6 & 7 at Sycamore Shoals Published 4:03 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park in Elizabethton boasts a great deal of educational programming and an on-site museum detailing the region’s history, and in particular, its role in the establishment of the United States of America. That history comes to life with the official outdoor drama of Tennessee, known as Liberty! The Saga of Sycamore Shoals! The drama is enjoying its 46th consecutive season this year.

Several nationally significant events occurred at Sycamore Shoals and the Watauga settlement. The Watauga Association, formed in 1772, was widely recognized as the first continental government that was “free and independent” of the British Crown. This designation was recognized by no less than President Theodore Roosevelt. The Watauga Association was designed by leaders to provide for law and order and the right of every free man to vote. Later, the area was annexed by North Carolina and became known as the Washington District, named in honor of Gen. George Washington, who was leading the fight for American independence at the time.

At this location in 1775, the Transylvania Purchase was conducted at the Watauga “Old Fields,” where Judge Richard Henderson and other speculators purchased 20 million acres of land from the Cherokee. This negotiation sparked a series of Cherokee attacks on the pioneers of the Watauga and surrounding settlements. Later, the purchase was voided, with ample compensation for Henderson, by the states that gained authority over the land.

Liberty! is set in front of the full-scale replica of Fort Watauga, which was used to defend the settlement against attacks from a faction of the Cherokee led by Chief Dragging Canoe, who opposed the sale. Ultimately, the settlement was successful in staving off the attack and siege of the fort.

These grounds also served as the gathering place for the Overmountain Men, who were an essential part of a broader militia that defeated Maj. Patrick Ferguson and his British force at the Battle of Kings Mountain in 1780. That event is often noted as a major turning point for the American Revolution.

This play covers these critical developments and demonstrates the life of pioneers in a frontier settlement. Moreover, it gives faces to the names we see on many of our street signs and other local area designations. For example, we meet John Sevier, who went on to become the first governor of Tennessee. We are also introduced to John Carter and his son Landon, both of whom are reflected in the full name of the Carter Mansion, the oldest frame house in Tennessee. It’s preserved by the park and the associated Friends of Sycamore Shoals group and open to tours each year from late May through mid-August, Wednesdays through Sundays at 2 p.m., or by appointment. Landon also lent his last name to Carter County.

The amazing strength and skills of the local pioneer women are far from neglected in the drama. Another character is Mary Patton, who learned the art of manufacturing gunpowder from her father. Her assistance was crucial in the defense of the settlement during the siege. Moreover, she supplied the Overmountain Men with a minimum of 500 pounds of gunpowder for their foray into North Carolina.

We also encounter Catherine “Bonnie Kate” Sherrill, a lively lass who was caught outside the fort during the siege attack and was rescued by Sevier, whom she later married. While Tiptonville was the original name of Elizabethton, as part of the State of Franklin, it was later renamed for Landon’s wife, Elizabeth MacLin Carter, who also appears in the drama.

This is only a partial list of fascinating local contributors to regional and national history, and putting the play on is quite an undertaking. It features professional lighting and sound, a newly renovated amphitheater, as well as an all-volunteer cast of nearly 100 local actors in speaking and extra roles.

Liberty! runs weekends the entire month of June: Fridays and Saturdays, June 6, 7, 13 and 14; Thursdays through Saturdays, June 19, 20, 21, 26, 27 and 28 at the Fort Watauga Amphitheater at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park in Elizabethton. And all of this is provided to local residents and area visitors at a most reasonable price.

General admission tickets range from free for children under 5; to $6 for students ages 6 to 17; $7 for veterans and first responders; $12 for seniors 60 and up; and $16 for adults. You can support the park and its programs all year long by becoming a member of the Friends of Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park.

Friends can present their membership card at check-in for an $8 admission price. There is a variable minimal processing fee (less than $1.50) for each admission ticket.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.TheLibertyDrama.com or at the door.

Veterans and First Responders Night is on Thursday, June 19, when veterans and first responders are formally thanked for their service during the show. For this night of special recognition, veterans, first responders and a guest receive complimentary admission. No online pre-registration is required; simply request a free admission armband at the park visitors center check-in before the show.

Don’t be one of the many who say, “I’ve heard about it, but never gone.” And if you’ve seen it, you’re most welcome to come again. Support your local history educators and preservationists; come learn about our history in a fun and entertaining context, and spread the word.