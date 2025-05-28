JCPD announces Junior Police Academy Published 2:22 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

The Johnson City Police Department is excited to announce the return of the JCPD Junior Police Academy. The three-day program is designed to give teens a behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement.

The academy will take place July 15-17 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Police Training Facility, 899 Riverview Drive (Bull Rowland Boulevard). Lunch will be provided. The program is free to all participants.

The academy is open to students ages 14 to 18 who are interested in law enforcement. The program will provide a unique opportunity to explore all aspects of police work, including K-9 operations, SWAT, patrol, investigations, crisis negotiation and more. The curriculum includes a mix of classroom instruction and hands-on experiences led by officers from various divisions within the department.

“This program is one of the best ways we can build positive relationships with young people in our community while giving them an authentic look at what it means to serve Johnson City,” said JCPD Chief Billy Church. “We want participants to experience what it feels like to be part of a team with a purpose.”

To be eligible, participants must be in good standing with their school and have no prior criminal charges.

“We structure the JCPD Junior Police Academy to be interactive and exciting,” said Investigator Erik Hilton, program coordinator. “We want teens to walk away with not only a better understanding of law enforcement but also increased confidence, leadership skills and a stronger sense of community.”

To sign up for the JCPD Junior Police Academy, call 423-930-4169.