James Allen Herman (Nov. 9, 1961, to May 23, 2025) passed away on May 23, 2025, at his residence in Elizabethton. He was born in Johnson City. He was a graduate of Daniel Boone High School. He served in the United States Marines. He was employed at Kennametal. He loved to fish and loved to mow yards. He attended Roan Park Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Ann Hart Herman; wife, Loretta Britt Herman; and a daughter, Ashley Virginia Herman.

James is survived by a son, Josh Herman; his father and stepmother, Tracy Arnold and Margaret Herman of Johnson City; a brother, Anthony Herman; and a sister, Andrea Tester of Big Stone Gap, Virginia.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Lincole Shelton and Pastor Garry Edward officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38101-990. It was his wish to be cremated. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website, www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Herman family.