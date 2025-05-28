Published 2:51 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Gregory J. Mann, 56, of Elizabethton, went to be with his heavenly father on May 23, 2025.

Greg is the son of Ernest and Helen Mann. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Jeffrey (infant) and Allen; and a sister, Amy Russell.

Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Helen Carder of the home; aunts; uncles; several cousins; nephews, Blake and Logan Russell and Colton; and a niece, Aisley.