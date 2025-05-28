God’s will is for us to live at peace with everyone Published 8:19 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Rev. Graham: My grown daughter has had a falling out with her best friend, and it is eating her up. What is the correct response to relationships that go bad? – B.R.

Dear B.R.: God’s will is for us to live at peace with everyone, as much as possible; but sometimes the door to a broken relationship seems closed forever. Perhaps a marriage has died, or children rebel. It may be a father who has abandoned his family, or a disapproving mother who has cut off all contact. A business partner may turn away in anger, or a former friend wants nothing to do with us.

If someone rejects us and absolutely refuses to have anything to do with us, we can’t force them to change. But we can – and should – do everything we can to keep the door open to a possible reconciliation. We shouldn’t strike back or condemn; instead, we should let them know we still care and that we hope someday his or her attitude will change.

And it is important to consider our own contribution, if any, to the fallout, even if in a small way; we need to admit it and ask for forgiveness. Many friendships break down because of a word spoken thoughtlessly or in anger. A harsh word can’t be taken back, no apology can fully repair its damage. But still, we can, and should, bring it to the Lord in prayer and ask for His help in restoring a relationship. We can’t change the person we’re estranged from, but God can. Even when the door seems firmly closed, God is able to open it. We must do all we can to restore a broken relationship – and trust God for the outcome. The Bible tells us, “As much as depends on you, live peaceably with all [people]” (Romans 12:18, NKJV).

(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)