General Sessions Court

MAY 19

MAY 19

Charles Johnson, 10 days for violation of probation.

Brandon Darrell Knight, simple assault, $25 fine and court cost.

Elizabeth Renee Laws, two days for failure to appear; driving unregistered vehicle, $25 fine and court cost; failure to comply with financial responsibility law, $25 fine and court cost; and driving on suspended license, $25 fine and court cost.

Christopher Dylan McClellan, 90 days and 150 days for violation of probation, second offense, for a total of 240 days.

Phillip J. Payne, 20 days for violation of probation.

Mark A. Stell, two days for failure to appear; driving on suspended license, $25 fine and court cost.

Jonathan Lee Avery, shoplifting under $1,000, $25 fine and court cost; make restitution with Walmart.

Wendi Hardin, bound over to grand jury on a charge of theft.

Lori Haws, attempted shoplifting, $10 fine and court cost.

Tammy Lands, theft, $10 fine and court cost.

Willie James Maupin, capias; driving on revoked license; driving unregistered vehicle; failure to comply with financial responsibility law; and driving on revoked license.

Michael Miller, bound over to grand jury on a charge of theft.

Peter James Nowell, reckless endangerment, $50 fine and court cost; misdemeanor evading arrest, $50 fine and court cost.

Brittany Shaver, theft, $10 fine and court cost.

Josh Taylor, criminal trespassing, $25 fine and court cost.

Joshua Raymond Woods, capias; speeding; and driving on revoked license.

Keyla Lyons, theft, $10 fine and court cost.

MAY 20

Juan Carlos De Luna Lopez, no driver’s license on person, $10 fine and court cost.

Jairo Nehemas Flores-Lopez, simple possession and casual exchange of schedule VI drugs, $250 fine and court cost.

Salamon Horacio Gomez-Lopez, simple possession and casual exchange of schedule VI drugs, $250 fine and court cost.

Juan Manual Sabchez-Ramirez, simple possession and casual exchange of schedule VI drugs, $250 fine and court cost.

MAY 21

Martina J. Bridgeman, two charges of failure to appear, seven days; driving on revoked license, $10 fine and court cost, 15 days.

Raekwon Mylik Grimes, failure to appear, two days; failure to exercise due care, $25 fine and court cost; failure to comply with financial responsibility law, $25 fine and court cost; driving on suspended license, $10 fine and court cost.

Leonard M. Stratton, bound over to grand jury on a charge of hindering secured creditors.

Andrew Fink, capias; aggravated assault; vandalism; and interference with emergency calls.

Michael D. Mannis, capias; driving on suspended license (second or more charges); failure to comply with financial responsibility law; four stop sign violations; and speeding.

David Allen McInturff, simple possession of schedule II drugs, $750 fine and court cost.

Traci D. McKinney, failure to exercise due care, $10 fine and court cost.

Jonathan R. Munns, driving on revoked license, $10 fine and court cost.

Kelsey Nelson, capias; theft.

Daniel Erik Peterson, bound over to grand jury on vehicular assault, failure to exercise due care, failure to yield, and violation of open container law.

Crystal Gail Rainbolt, capias; two counts of DUI with child endangerment and driving under the influence (second occurrence).

Jonathan Charkesivich Scherer, failure to exercise due care, $10 fine and court cost; and make restitution.