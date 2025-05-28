General Sessions Court
MAY 19
Charles Johnson, 10 days for violation of probation.
Brandon Darrell Knight, simple assault, $25 fine and court cost.
Elizabeth Renee Laws, two days for failure to appear; driving unregistered vehicle, $25 fine and court cost; failure to comply with financial responsibility law, $25 fine and court cost; and driving on suspended license, $25 fine and court cost.
Christopher Dylan McClellan, 90 days and 150 days for violation of probation, second offense, for a total of 240 days.
Phillip J. Payne, 20 days for violation of probation.
Mark A. Stell, two days for failure to appear; driving on suspended license, $25 fine and court cost.
Jonathan Lee Avery, shoplifting under $1,000, $25 fine and court cost; make restitution with Walmart.
Wendi Hardin, bound over to grand jury on a charge of theft.
Lori Haws, attempted shoplifting, $10 fine and court cost.
Tammy Lands, theft, $10 fine and court cost.
Willie James Maupin, capias; driving on revoked license; driving unregistered vehicle; failure to comply with financial responsibility law; and driving on revoked license.
Michael Miller, bound over to grand jury on a charge of theft.
Peter James Nowell, reckless endangerment, $50 fine and court cost; misdemeanor evading arrest, $50 fine and court cost.
Brittany Shaver, theft, $10 fine and court cost.
Josh Taylor, criminal trespassing, $25 fine and court cost.
Joshua Raymond Woods, capias; speeding; and driving on revoked license.
Keyla Lyons, theft, $10 fine and court cost.
MAY 20
Juan Carlos De Luna Lopez, no driver’s license on person, $10 fine and court cost.
Jairo Nehemas Flores-Lopez, simple possession and casual exchange of schedule VI drugs, $250 fine and court cost.
Salamon Horacio Gomez-Lopez, simple possession and casual exchange of schedule VI drugs, $250 fine and court cost.
Juan Manual Sabchez-Ramirez, simple possession and casual exchange of schedule VI drugs, $250 fine and court cost.
MAY 21
Martina J. Bridgeman, two charges of failure to appear, seven days; driving on revoked license, $10 fine and court cost, 15 days.
Raekwon Mylik Grimes, failure to appear, two days; failure to exercise due care, $25 fine and court cost; failure to comply with financial responsibility law, $25 fine and court cost; driving on suspended license, $10 fine and court cost.
Leonard M. Stratton, bound over to grand jury on a charge of hindering secured creditors.
Andrew Fink, capias; aggravated assault; vandalism; and interference with emergency calls.
Michael D. Mannis, capias; driving on suspended license (second or more charges); failure to comply with financial responsibility law; four stop sign violations; and speeding.
David Allen McInturff, simple possession of schedule II drugs, $750 fine and court cost.
Traci D. McKinney, failure to exercise due care, $10 fine and court cost.
Jonathan R. Munns, driving on revoked license, $10 fine and court cost.
Kelsey Nelson, capias; theft.
Daniel Erik Peterson, bound over to grand jury on vehicular assault, failure to exercise due care, failure to yield, and violation of open container law.
Crystal Gail Rainbolt, capias; two counts of DUI with child endangerment and driving under the influence (second occurrence).
Jonathan Charkesivich Scherer, failure to exercise due care, $10 fine and court cost; and make restitution.