Community Calendar Published 9:25 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Wednesday, May 28

Al-Anon “Free to Be Me” will meet at 6 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

“New Way of Life,” a 12-step-based, open recovery meeting, will be held at noon at 413 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Thursday, May 29

The Still Waters Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 210 S. Hills Drive, Elizabethton.

Friday, May 30

The Green Pastures Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Narcotics Anonymous will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton.

Saturday, May 31

Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. at the Cross Roads Building, 546 Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

June 2025

Sunday, June 1

The Green Pastures Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Monday, June 2

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at First Baptist Church, 212 E. F St., Elizabethton. Weigh-in will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., with the meeting beginning at 6:45 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, or in the event of inclement weather, contact Joan Jarrett at 423-268-2100 or 423-914-1954, or Teresa Teague.

Tuesday, June 3

Narcotics Anonymous will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton.

Wednesday, June 4

Al-Anon “Free to Be Me” will meet at 6 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

“New Way of Life,” a 12-step-based, open recovery meeting, will be held at noon at 413 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Thursday, June 5

The Still Waters Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 210 S. Hills Drive, Elizabethton.

Friday, June 6

The Green Pastures Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Narcotics Anonymous will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton.

Saturday, June 7

Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. at the Cross Roads Building, 546 Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Sunday, June 8

The Green Pastures Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Monday, June 9

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at First Baptist Church, 212 E. F St., Elizabethton. Weigh-in will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., with the meeting beginning at 6:45 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, or in the event of inclement weather, contact Joan Jarrett at 423-268-2100 or 423-914-1954, or Teresa Teague.

Tuesday, June 10

Narcotics Anonymous will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton.

Wednesday, June 11

Al-Anon “Free to Be Me” will meet at 6 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

“New Way of Life,” a 12-step-based, open recovery meeting, will be held at noon at 413 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Thursday, June 12

The Still Waters Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 210 S. Hills Drive, Elizabethton.

Friday, June 13

The Green Pastures Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Narcotics Anonymous will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton.

Saturday, June 14

Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. at the Cross Roads Building, 546 Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Sunday, June 15

The Green Pastures Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Monday, June 16

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at First Baptist Church, 212 E. F St., Elizabethton. Weigh-in will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., with the meeting starting at 6:45 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, or in the event of inclement weather, contact Joan Jarrett at 423-268-2100 or 423-914-1954, or Teresa Teague.

Tuesday, June 17

Narcotics Anonymous will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton.

Wednesday, June 18

Al-Anon “Free to Be Me” will meet at 6 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

“New Way of Life,” a 12-step-based, open recovery meeting, will be held at noon at 413 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Thursday, June 19

The Still Waters Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 210 S. Hills Drive, Elizabethton.

Friday, June 20

The Green Pastures Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Narcotics Anonymous will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton.

Saturday, June 21

Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. at the Cross Roads Building, 546 Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Sunday, June 22

The Green Pastures Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Monday, June 23

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at First Baptist Church, 212 E. F St., Elizabethton. Weigh-in will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., with the meeting starting at 6:45 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, or in the event of inclement weather, contact Joan Jarrett at 423-268-2100 or 423-914-1954, or Teresa Teague.

Tuesday, June 24

Narcotics Anonymous will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton.

Wednesday, June 25

Al-Anon “Free to Be Me” will meet at 6 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

“New Way of Life,” a 12-step-based, open recovery meeting, will be held at noon at 413 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Thursday, June 26

The Still Waters Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 210 S. Hills Drive, Elizabethton.

Friday, June 27

The Green Pastures Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Narcotics Anonymous will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton.

Saturday, June 28

Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. at the Cross Roads Building, 546 Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Sunday, June 29

The Green Pastures Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Monday, June 30

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at First Baptist Church, 212 E. F St., Elizabethton. Weigh-in will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., with the meeting starting at 6:45 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, or in the event of inclement weather, contact Joan Jarrett at 423-268-2100 or 423-914-1954, or Teresa Teague.