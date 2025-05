Barnett to celebrate 90th birthday Published 5:36 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Buster Barnett will celebrate his 90th birthday on June 3 with family and friends. Buster was employed at Elizabethton Herb and Metal for many years before retiring in 2000. Buster has nine children, 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. His family and friends will be celebrating his birthday on Saturday, June 7.