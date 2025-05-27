Work continues on Broad Street Bridge Published 12:01 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Not all TDOT work is in plain sight. Crews are making strides on repairs to the SR 67/Broad Street Bridge in Elizabethton. To access the damaged footings, which distribute the weight of the bridge to the ground, water had to be diverted around the work zone. Crews then began driving in micropiles, which act as deep foundations for the structure. Progress on Helene recovery efforts continues, with the route scheduled to reopen later this summer.