TDCI, Fire Marshal’s Office highlights Building Safety Month in May Published 2:42 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

To help raise public awareness of the critical role that building codes play in ensuring safe communities, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) are joining with the International Code Council to promote Building Safety Month throughout Tennessee in May.

This year’s campaign theme is “Game On!” which motivates people to get in the game and take part in learning about and practicing building safety. Each year, the Code Council, its members and global communities celebrate building safety through proclamations, educational events and community gatherings.

“The goal of Building Safety Month is to educate the public about solutions that improve the safety, sustainability, affordability and resilience of buildings, infrastructure and communities,” said TDCI Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Carter Lawrence. “Contemporary planning, building materials, design and construction can make our communities more resilient in the aftermath of disaster, fires and other events. I am thankful that our team is helping make a safer Tennessee for today and tomorrow.”

In Tennessee, the SFMO’s Codes Enforcement Section, as well as those in the Electrical, Residential and Marina Inspections Section, work to ensure buildings are constructed safely and public marinas are operated safely. In 2024, the SFMO team completed 5,468 inspections of residential buildings, issued 199,980 electrical permits, issued 1,468 residential building permits and conducted 342,129 total electrical inspections.

As part of finding new ways to serve Tennesseans, the SFMO launched an online permitting system in 2020 that modernized the electrical and residential permit purchasing and inspection process. Since the launch of the system, an average of 85% of all electrical permits have been sold through the online permitting system, resulting in substantial savings for consumers who previously faced fees associated with physical sales locations.

“Building Safety Month honors the hard work of codes enforcement professionals who are committed to ensuring the safety and prosperity of Tennesseans,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner for Fire Prevention Mike Bell.

To aid in the SFMO’s mission of training the future of codes officials, the Tennessee Fire Service and Codes Enforcement Academy (TFACA) offers a progressive and challenging curriculum for the testing and certification of codes enforcement officials. TFACA’s state-of-the-art equipment, classrooms and conference center provide a solid foundation for individuals who are starting a career in codes enforcement or seasoned professionals looking to keep pace with updated regulations. Building codes address all aspects of construction, including fire prevention, structural integrity and energy efficiency.