Published 9:10 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Sybil Marvel Pittard, 82, of Georgetown, Del., passed away peacefully on May 21, 2025, surrounded by her cherished family.

Sybil was a cherished wife, mother, nana/mom-mom, aunt and friend. She loved being at the heart of family conversations, listening intently to everyone’s stories. A successful businesswoman, Sybil owned and operated two successful businesses: The Happy Tumblebus and Forever Blooming Floral Shop.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Hylon Ronald Marvel; her daughter, Belinda Stewart; and her grandson, Tyler Smart. She was of the Christian faith and loved reading the Word of God.

Sybil is survived by her husband, Joe Pittard; her sons, Joey Steward, Michael Steward (Tina) and Ron Marvel (Melissa); and her daughter, Dawn Smart (Scott). She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Erica Steward-Wharton, Elise Salas (Chris), Bobby Kelly, Nick Stevens, Anna Grace Carter, Samantha Steward Stone (Larry), Scott Jr. (Lexie), Nicholas (Taylor), and Seth Smart, and Bailey and Ella Marvel, as well as several great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the East Tennessee Christian Home and Academy, 517 Allen Avenue, Elizabethton, TN 37644.

A celebration of Sybil’s life will take place next Sunday, June 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Smarts’ residence. A private graveside ceremony will be held for the family at a later date.