Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in Roan Mountain robbery investigation Published 3:50 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

ROAN MOUNTAIN — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery at the Valero/Subway on Highway 19E.

The incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 25.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the individual or details about the robbery is urged to contact Investigator Brian Wexler at 423-543-1856 or submit a tip online at sheriff.cc.