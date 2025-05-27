Report: Despite barriers, TN adults want college degrees Published 5:32 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

As students graduate across Tennessee, a new report shows many adults still hope to earn a college degree — but high costs and limited access often stand in the way.

About four in 10 adults in Tennessee have at least a two-year associate degree.

Research by Gallup and Lumina Foundation focuses on nearly 14,000 U.S. adults ages 18 to 59 who don’t have a degree. Some are in college now, but others are not — and many expressed a willingness to try again.

While belief in higher education is strong, said Courtney Brown, vice president for impact and planning at Lumina Foundation, most people don’t think getting a degree is within their reach.

“Almost 90% of adults without a degree or credential — so, these are people that either are enrolled or they stopped out, or they’ve never touched higher education — they have a belief in the value of higher education,” she said. “Yet only 30% of Americans believe that they have access to quality, affordable education beyond high school.”

Brown said nearly one in three students now enrolled in college have considered stopping out for mental health reasons. That number reached a high of 41% in 2022, and it’s now about 32%. According to the survey, financial strain is the biggest reason adults don’t go back to college.

Brown said juggling work, bills and child care makes the cost of higher education feel overwhelming. She said schools, states and the federal government can do more to step up support and make college more affordable.

“We need to find ways to offer people some financial grants or other avenues to pay for higher education, because we also see that people are more likely to come back or enroll if they have financial aid,” she explained. “They’re less likely to enroll if they don’t have financial aid.”

Brown said Lumina’s data show the majority of students feel confident their program will give them the skills they need to find a job they enjoy and earn a livable wage. She added schools are also working hard to pair the courses and training they offer with what the job market needs.