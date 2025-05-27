Nephew left speechless looking for the right words Published 8:20 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025

DEAR ABBY: What do you say when going to visit a not-so-close relative who is dying? I have an aunt who has been diagnosed with late-stage cancer and has recently gone on hospice. She may have one to four months to live. I used to spend time around her during family functions when I was younger, but I haven’t seen her in at least a decade now, although we live in the same town.

I’m good at making small talk under normal circumstances and I know how to write nice cards for birthdays and such, but what do you say to someone who’s dying whom you haven’t talked to in a long time? You can’t ask, “How have you been?” or treat them like it’s the last time you’ll see them (even if it may be). I’d like to visit her before she passes, but I am at a loss for words. Please help. — CLUELESS NEPHEW IN IDAHO

DEAR NEPHEW: Much depends upon the condition your relative is in when you visit. Keep in mind, she may have some things she would like to say to you. That said, some things you might convey:

“Thank you for seeing me. I know it has been some time since we’ve seen each other, but I wanted to come and tell you how much I always enjoyed and appreciated the time we spent together at all those family functions. THANK YOU for that. I won’t stay long because I don’t want you to waste your energy, but you need to know that I love you and always will.”

Understand that your presence there is as important as anything you might say to her. Remember that if you get stuck for words.

DEAR ABBY: I’ve been with my husband for 40 years. As in all marriages, we’ve had our ups and downs, but recently I can hardly stand to be around him. He has been scammed a couple of times, and he gets furious when I try to warn him they are scams. We have separate bank accounts, and I have made him start giving me the money for his share of the household bills when he gets paid so he doesn’t blow it. Now if I ask him where he spends his money, he ignores me.

Last night, he asked me what I had bought from a specific place. I asked him why I needed to tell him because he doesn’t tell me where he spends money. He said, “Because you’re my wife, and I love you.” When I asked why the opposite doesn’t seem to apply, he, of course, said nothing.

Later, he asked if I was mad, and I told him I’m more hurt than mad. He didn’t say anything the rest of the night and today he acts like every other day (which means very little interaction). I don’t know what to do anymore. Do you have any advice? — FRUSTRATED WIFE IN IOWA

DEAR WIFE: You bet I do. If ever I’ve heard about a couple who needs marriage counseling, it’s the two of you. Marriage and family therapists hear about this sort of thing often. Ask your doctor to refer you to someone licensed and qualified to help you and your husband over this rough patch.

DEAR READERS: Along with the millions of Americans who are observing this Memorial Day, I add my own prayer of thanks for those courageous men and women who have sacrificed their lives in service to our country. May they rest in peace. — LOVE, ABBY

