June is jam-packed with events at Sycamore Shoals State Park Published 12:28 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

The month of May at Sycamore Shoals State Park will conclude with a Spring Knap-In Saturday, with events beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing until 4 p.m.

Knapping — with a “K” — has nothing to do with sleep! Knapping is the art of making stone tools. Watch skilled craftspeople make arrow points, spear points and other early survival tools. There will also be demonstrations of bow and arrow and atlatl throughout the day.

Liberty! The Saga of Sycamore Shoals will celebrate its 46th season this June, as Tennessee’s official outdoor drama will begin June 6. The drama will take place in the Fort Watauga Amphitheater and will be held June 6-7 and 13-14 at 8 p.m., and again Thursday, Friday and Saturday, June 19-21; and Friday and Saturday, June 26-28, at 8 p.m.

Experience the story of Sycamore Shoals through the eyes of the Overmountain settlers and the Native Cherokee. Presented in the Fort Watauga Amphitheater, bleacher-style seating. Sponsored by Friends of Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park.

A flint-knapping workshop will be held June 21, beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing until 4 p.m. There is a cost of $125 for the event, which will be taught by master flintknapper Bob Estep, who will teach the process of making stone tools using the basic flintknapping techniques of direct percussion and pressure flaking. Lots of other topics will be discussed as well. A traditional flintknapping tool kit and materials will be supplied for the class and are yours to keep. The kit will include an antler billet, pressure flaker, abrader, leather hand pad, and various stones for practice.

Please wear long pants and closed-toe shoes. No shorts or sandals.

Items to bring include safety glasses, pencil and notepad, chair, and snacks and refreshments.

The month will end with an old-time music jam on June 22 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. The afternoon of music will feature a mix of old-time and traditional folk, Celtic and gospel music, acoustic instruments such as fiddle, banjo, guitar, bass, mandolin, dulcimer, autoharp and dancing (no taps).

All who are interested in playing, learning about or listening to old-time and traditional folk music are invited.

Admission is free.