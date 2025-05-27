Published 7:13 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

April 1, 1950 – May 25, 2025

Jo Ann Gillespie, 75, of Lexington, South Carolina, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2025. Born on April 1, 1950, in Tennessee, Jo Ann was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Glen R. Gillespie; her mother, Judy Lunceford; father, Harrison Guinn; and several brothers, Terry Guinn, Danny Guinn, David Townsend and Donnie Townsend.

She is survived by her sons, Rodney Gillespie (wife Kat Gillespie) of South Carolina and Roger Gillespie (wife Lisa Gillespie) of West Virginia; grandchildren Chris Gillespie (wife Atlana Gillespie), Amanda Mullins (husband Travis Mullins), Andrew Gillespie and Daniel Gillespie; great-grandchildren Daisy Mullins and Brian Mullins. Jo Ann also leaves behind her loving sisters Katie Banner, Rose Arnett, Patsy Carr, Wanda Owens, Louis Townsend and Peggy Lambert, along with many other family members and friends who will cherish her memory.

Jo Ann’s life was a reflection of deep love for her family and quiet strength. She will be remembered for her warmth, kindness and unwavering presence in the lives of those she loved.

Funeral services will be held at Memorial Funeral Home with Danny Loveless officiating. On May 29, 2025, the family will receive guests between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., with the service at 11. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Jerry Wallace Cemetery in Clintonville, West Virginia. There will be a short graveside service at approximately 4 p.m. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel, 212 N. Main Street, Elizabethton, Tenn., is serving the Gillespie family.