Jackie Wayne Garrison, age 82, went to be with the Lord on May 26, 2025. Jackie was the oldest son of Jack and Edith West Garrison. He loved gardening, traveling and collecting coins. He loved to tell stories, and he always added some color to make them interesting. He was a Christian and believed in the Lord Jesus Christ as his savior. He was married to the late Linda Kay Davis Garrison for 52 years. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Terry Garrison; a sister, Joanie Garrison Smith; and his mother-in-law, Juanita Bridgeman.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Mark Miller; a son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Norma Garrison; and a son, Jeffrey Garrison. Six grandchildren also survive him: John (Jessica) Miller, Dustin (Shelby) Miller, Micah (Tyler) Hill, Kalyn Garrison, Jacob Garrison and Kaylee Garrison. He had five great-grandchildren: Alexandria (Lexie) Miller, Victoria (Torie) Miller, Matthew Miller, Brooke Miller and Pressley Brown.

He is also survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Danny and Lana Garrison; and a brother-in-law, David Smith. He had his special friends Phil and Judy Nave, Doyle and Faye Hendrix, his church family at Hampton Christian Church and Beck Mountain Baptist Church — a special thank you to the nurses and CNAs at Gentiva Hospice. Donna, thank you for your kindness. Dad loved you. Also, thank you to Ivy Hall Nursing Home for the care given to him. The nurses and CNAs provided excellent care. Thank you, Kristen, for making banana pudding for him to make him happy. Thank you to Jessica Miller for all the love and care you provided during his illness.

The family will be receiving friends at Memorial Funeral Chapel from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 30, 2025, with the funeral following and Mr. Dwayne Calhoun officiating. Music will be provided by Greg Odom. Interment will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 31, 2025, at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Mark Garrison, Jeff Garrison, Mark Miller, John Miller, Dustin Miller, Matthew Miller and Jacob Garrison. Honorary pallbearers are Tony Deloach, Floyd Miller and Tim Miller. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Family and friends may visit the family anytime at 2697 Siam Road, Elizabethton, TN 37643.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Garrison family.