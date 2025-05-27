Head Start prepares TN kids for kindergarten, despite certain funding Published 5:39 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Tennessee families who depend on Head Start programs for child care are watching Congress carefully to make sure its federal funding isn’t cut.

For 60 years, the Head Start program has supported children from birth to age 5 during the most critical stages of their development, as research shows 90% of a child’s brain develops by age 6.

The program supports more than 15,000 children in Tennessee, and nearly 750,000 nationwide.

Johnny Nelson, Head Start program director with Save the Children Tennessee, said his organization runs six Head Start sites in five rural counties, preparing more than 320 children to start school.

“The goal that we have in our program is to ensure that all children, regardless of their circumstances, are fully prepared to enter kindergarten,” said Nelson, “and to enter kindergarten on a level that’s comparable to other children of their age and their peers.”

In recent polling, four out of five voters said they support Head Start, across political lines.

While the Trump administration’s current budget doesn’t cut the program directly, funding delays and mixed messages this year have raised concerns.

Nelson said their program includes not just early learning, but wraparound services, too. He explained that it’s a more comprehensive approach than typical day care, supporting both kids and their families.

“Our job is to come in and we provide not only the educational service,” said Nelson, “but there’s also mental health support, there’s support with disabilities, medical, nutrition, and also family services.”

Roy Chrobocinski, managing director for domestic policy with Save the Children, said Head Start is vital for low-income families, especially in rural areas where it’s often the only child care option.

He said he’s relieved it wasn’t cut in the president’s budget but said there’s still more work to do, and advocates for more funding.

“So, at current funding levels, only about 26% of families who are eligible for Head Start receive services,” said Chrobocinski. “So there needs to be a significant increase in Head Start funding in order to ensure that more families who are eligible are able to participate in this kind of life-changing program.”

He said his organization sees Head Start as a big part of the solution to the U.S. child care crisis, which is estimated to cost the nation’s economy $122 billion a year in lost revenue.