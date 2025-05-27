ETSU baseball to take on Louisville at NCAA Nashville Regional Published 10:49 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025

The Bucs will make their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013 on Friday in Nashville

JOHNSON CITY – The ETSU baseball team will take on Louisville on Friday in the NCAA Nashville Regional as the field of the 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament was unveiled on Monday afternoon. The Bucs, who will be the No. 3 seed in the region, will be making their fifth appearance in the NCAA Tournament and their first since 2013.

ETSU, which will enter the NCAA Tournament with a 41-15 overall record, will be joined by host No. 1 seed Vanderbilt, No. 2 seed Louisville and No. 4 seed Wright State in Nashville. The Commodores are also the No. 1 national seed. The four-team regional will be a double-elimination format, and the championship game is scheduled for Sunday with the winner advancing to take on the winner of the Hattiesburg Regional for a chance to go to the College World Series. The Bucs will face the second-seeded Cardinals on Friday at 2 p.m. Eastern time.

As mentioned earlier, this will be ETSU’s fifth-ever appearance in the NCAA Baseball Tournament. The Bucs are 4-8 in their previous four appearances. ETSU defeated Georgia Southern in 1980 and won two games in 1981 against Clemson and Wichita State.

ETSU is in the middle of one of its best seasons in school history with its 41-15 record. The 41 victories are the second most in program history behind only the 1981 squad with 44 victories. The Bucs won their first outright SoCon regular-season championship since 1980 this season and captured their first SoCon tournament championship on Sunday. ETSU knocked off Western Carolina and Samford twice to sweep the SoCon tournament. The Bucs are the first team to sweep the SoCon tournament with a full field included since Samford did so in 2018. The Blue and Gold also became the first team in conference history to win the SoCon Player of the Year (Cooper Torres), Pitcher of the Year (Brady Frederick), Freshman of the Year (Axel Melendez) and Coach of the Year (Joe Pennucci) in the same season. Overall, 12 different Bucs earned All-SoCon recognition in 2025.

For more information about the 2025 NCAA Nashville Regional, including ticket information, go to https://vucommodores.com/baseball-postseason/.