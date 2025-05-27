Covered Bridge Jams return in June for the summer months Published 12:07 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Covered Bridge Jams summer concert series returns for its 11th year, bringing live music to Covered Bridge Park nearly every Saturday night from June through the end of August. Presented by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, the Saturday Night Jams will return June 7 with GmanBlues & Dr. Ron featuring Mark Mahoney. Music will begin at 7 p.m. and conclude at 9 p.m.

GmanBlues and Dr. Ron have been playing together since 2022. They play a mix of 12-bar blues and ballads. They have played at many venues across the region and are excited to be back in Elizabethton for the opening of this year’s Covered Bridge Jams.

GmanBlues, otherwise known as Coach Greg Goulds, is a deep dive into the history of the blues itself. Whether you seek a cure-all for heartbreak, a reminder of the good times or a good story, GmanBlues provides a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience with depth and feeling many acts just can’t replicate. A dynamic duo, “GmanBlues & Dr. Ron” features hard-stomping, rip-roaring blues that will have audiences cheering along.

Those attending are asked to bring along a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy an evening of free live music. Food trucks serving this event include Taco51, Good Karma Kettle Corn, Sideshow Station Concessions and Husky Mountain Eatery, or stop by Covered Bridge Creamery across the street for some ice cream.

The Covered Bridge Jams Bluegrass Jamboree will be held June 14, beginning at 1 p.m. and continuing until 10 p.m.

Featured will be Hollow Ground, Eric McMurry and Granby Road, Appalachian Trail Bluegrass and Balsam Range.

The Bluegrass Jams Jamboree is a special free all-day concert.

Balsam Range has become one of the most decorated and award-winning acts in the wide world of bluegrass music, including the following International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) honors: “Entertainer of the Year” (2014, 2018), “Album of the Year” (2013, 2017), “Song of the Year” (2011, 2015), “Vocal Group of the Year” (2014, 2015), “Male Vocalist of the Year” (2014, 2018) and “Bass Player of the Year” (2018).

Other Covered Bridge Jams artists for June concerts include June 21, From the Edge, and June 28, Carson Peters & Iron Mountain.