Carter County Republican Party hosts Reagan Day Dinner Published 2:49 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

By Brittnee Bryant

An evening of unprecedented awards and political insight took center stage during the Carter County Republican Party’s annual Reagan Day Dinner this past Saturday at Milligan University.

During the annual dinner, CCRP Chairwoman Abby Morris-Frye honored four individuals with the Conservative Leadership Award. Winners included Carter County Commission Chairwoman Ginger Holdren, Commissioner Angie Odom, Tennessee Rep. Renea Jones and U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger.

The award is given annually to an individual recognized by the party for their dedication to conservative principles and serving the community. According to Morris-Frye, when CCRP held its Reorganization Convention earlier this year to elect officers, members were asked to submit nominations for the award. She noted that each of the four nominees had helped the community in the wake of Hurricane Helene in addition to their own leadership accomplishments.

“As we discussed these four nominees, it became apparent they were all incredible leaders dedicated to conservative principles and the betterment of our community,” Morris-Frye said. “Since this past year was an unprecedented one for our community, our Executive Committee decided to do something unprecedented and honor all four nominees with the Conservative Leadership Award.”

Following the award ceremony and dinner portion of the evening, Congressman John Rose delivered the keynote address.

Congressman Rose, who recently announced his plans to run for Tennessee governor in 2026, reflected on his last few years in office and shared issues he’s gathered from citizens after visiting all 95 counties in the state. He identified five key issues he believes the next governor should address:

● Education

● Infrastructure (primarily roads)

● Health care access (primarily emergency health care)

● Access to energy

● Economic and community development

“As I said the day I was running, I believe at the end of the day, it’s not so much about me telling you what I think you need and what I think Tennessee needs, it’s really about me finding out what you think Tennessee needs,” he said.

In an interview with the Elizabethton Star prior to his speech, Congressman Rose noted he hoped this would be an opportunity to introduce himself and share information about his upbringing and values. Rose is an eighth-generation Tennessean who operates his family’s 230-plus-year farm. He is a Christian, father and husband. He is also a small-business owner and attorney. Rose is currently serving his fourth term in Congress — representing Tennessee’s Sixth Congressional District on the House Agriculture Committee and House Financial Services Committee.

“This is a chance to introduce myself and tell people about me and my family and the values that I hold dear,” Rose said. “I’m a conservative outsider running for political office. I plan to bring those Tennessee values there to help ensure that we safeguard what makes Tennessee special.”

Rose reflected on his family’s history, noting they settled in Tennessee in 1790 on the frontier and have remarkably kept that same land in the family ever since.

“I have a very deep, personal connection to the history of Tennessee, which I think gives me a great understanding and appreciation for how important it is for us to protect what makes Tennessee special,” he said. “Certainly the natural beauty of Tennessee, but the values that are embedded in Tennesseans I think have worked out pretty well. Tennessee is in a very good place when compared to the 49 other states in the Union, certainly compared to the national picture. So we can’t take that for granted.”

For more information on Rose and his campaign, go to johnrose.house.gov.

To learn more about upcoming events with the Carter County Republican Party, you can follow their Facebook page or go to cartercountygop.wordpress.com.