After Helene, ETSU urges Appalachia to stay hurricane-aware Published 12:43 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Appalachian Mountains that tower over East Tennessee, Western North Carolina and Southwest Virginia are hundreds of miles from the coast. But when hurricane season ramps up, residents in the region still need to pay attention.

That’s the message from Dr. Andrew Joyner. “We may not get direct hits from hurricanes like coastal areas do,” said Joyner. “But the remnants of those storms can still bring serious impacts, especially when the season is active.”

How hurricane season might affect the Appalachian region

And the season is, indeed, expected to be active.

Forecasters at Colorado State University are predicting an above-average number of storms for 2025. That follows a volatile 2024 season that saw numerous hurricanes tear through the Caribbean and brush the American Southeast.

For Appalachia, the threat isn’t wind so much as water.

“Flash flooding is our biggest concern,” said Joyner, Tennessee’s official climatologist and a faculty member in the Department of Geosciences at East Tennessee State University. “With these systems, it’s not uncommon to see significant rainfall spread hundreds of miles inland, and the narrow valleys and steep terrain of our region make us especially vulnerable.”

Hurricane season begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.

Hurricane Helene’s impact on Appalachia

The mountains can both catch and concentrate rain.

That is partly what made Hurricane Helene, which struck last fall, so dangerous. Though it hit land in Florida, the storm dumped massive amounts of rain on Southern Appalachia as it moved inland, triggering deadly floods in Tennessee and North Carolina.

At its peak, streamflow in Embreeville, Tennessee, reached more than 80,000 cubic feet per second — more than 130 times the average.

“It’s a generational event, and one we’ll be studying for years,” said Joyner. “These types of storms have impacted Appalachia before but may become more frequent and more intense, and we need to plan accordingly.”

As part of that reflection, ETSU launched the “Rising with Hope” video series, spotlighting stories of resilience and recovery in the wake of Helene’s destruction.

ETSU’s role in preparing the region for extreme weather

ETSU is playing a leading role in preparation for extreme weather. The university is home to Tennessee’s Climate Office, where researchers are helping shape public policy, plan emergency mitigation strategies and educate the public.

ETSU scientists contributed heavily to the state’s most recent hazard mitigation plan, which emphasizes the growing risks of extreme precipitation events and rapid-onset droughts. It’s part of what makes the university the flagship institution of Appalachia.

As for what individuals can do:

“Understand your local flood risk,” said Joyner. “Pay attention to forecasts, have a plan and remember that even if we’re not in a coastal zone, hurricanes can still hit home in ways that matter.”