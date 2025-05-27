A night to remember: Carter County Sports Hall of Fame induction set for Saturday at Milligan University Published 9:29 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Carter County will take center stage this Saturday night as Milligan University hosts the annual Carter County Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony — a celebration of local athletic excellence, community dedication and rich sports history. The event will be held at Sutton Hall in the McCormick Dining Room, with doors opening at 5 p.m. A delicious meal, graciously provided by Milligan University, will be served to all attendees before the evening’s program begins.

This year’s event promises to be one of the most memorable yet, with 30 new inductees set to be honored for their contributions to Carter County sports. Headlining the night will be special guest speaker Eddie Brown, a former NFL wide receiver and standout University of Tennessee football player. Known for his speed, heart and leadership both on and off the field, Brown is expected to share inspiring words about perseverance, teamwork and the importance of honoring local heroes.

Among those being honored is Eula Lee Donnelly, who, at 100 years old, will become the oldest living inductee into the Carter County Sports Hall of Fame. Donnelly was a standout player during the early 1940s, leading the county in scoring in both 1941 and 1942. Her induction is a powerful reminder of the deep roots and longstanding tradition of sports excellence in the region.

Also receiving special recognition is Willie McVey, a beloved figure and top contributor to Carter County athletics. Known for his tireless dedication behind the scenes, McVey has supported generations of athletes, coaches and teams. His inclusion in this year’s class reflects a legacy built not only on achievement but on service and passion for community.

The evening will feature the induction of 28 other legends — athletes, coaches, officials and community leaders — each of whom has left an indelible mark on Carter County’s sporting landscape.

The Carter County Sports Hall of Fame induction night is more than just a ceremony — it’s a reunion, a celebration and a tribute to those who have shaped the county’s athletic history. Community members, fans, friends and families are all invited to attend.

So mark your calendars, come hungry and prepare to be inspired. Join us this Saturday night at Milligan University for an unforgettable evening of honor, history and hometown pride. Let’s come together to celebrate the legends of Carter County! Tickets are on sale at Eagles Center, 507 E. Elk Ave., or on our website at www.carterhalloffame.com.

Also being inducted are Bob Bennett, Matt Birchfield, Dr. Patricia Bonner, Keith Bowers, Cara Bowling, Elvin Browne, Dale Campbell, Stacey Carden II, Randy Curde, Scotty Davis, Harry O. Fine, Larry Graybeal, Mark Henry, John Hutchins, Chris Jenkins, Chris Layne, Willie McVey, Jerry Nave, Jessica Lunsford Pulley, Garry Smith, Prissy Asher Smith, Voni Verran Robinson, Eula Lee Donnelly, Bill Arnett, Bill Showalter, Floyd Jack Bowling, John Shack Allen, Rudy Gouge, Robert Douglas and Rose Morton.