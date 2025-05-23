Published 8:40 am Friday, May 23, 2025

Vivian Salts, 90, of Johnson City, was welcomed into the arms of her Savior in her heavenly home on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

She was born in Mountain City, Tennessee, on Aug. 10, 1934. Vivian loved Tennessee. Although she lived in New York City and New Jersey, she spent most of her life here. Vivian loved God and loved to share His love with others. She was a devoted wife, mother and friend. Vivian lived an honorable life and overcame many challenges with grace and dignity.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband and partner of 50 years, Robert Salts; her son, Dennis Potter (wife Susie); her daughter, Donna Anders; and her only brother, Ernest Hicks. Grandsons include Adam Anders, Shaun Anders, Daniel Potter and James Potter. Her granddaughters are Gena Anders, Lillian Camaal, Tammy Anders and Donna Heaton. Special great-granddaughters are Nicole and Harper Andes, and great-grandson, Noah Camaal. Additional great-granddaughters are Kaylee Potter and Cassidy Potter. She had several great-great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Howell Wiseman; her special niece, Jennifer Earp; the Lowe family; and extended family members.

Those who have gone before include her mother, Mary Lillian Turnmire, and father, Stacey Hicks; her beloved only sister, Jacqueline Wiseman; and her former husband and father of her children, Jack Potter.

A celebration in honor of Vivian’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 31, in the Willow Room of the DoubleTree Hotel, 211 Mockingbird Lane, Johnson City, TN 36704. Pastor Lester Perkins will officiate.

This obituary was lovingly written by Vivian’s family.