Published 12:47 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

Roger Allen Lowe, age 81, of Elizabethton, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at his residence. Roger was born in Elizabethton to the late Laban and Hazel Whittemore Lowe. In addition to his parents, Roger is preceded in death by his wife, Trudy Lowe; sisters Elizabeth Feathers, Norma Fair, Joan Edmondson and Gwen McMahan; brother, Harold Lowe; four brothers-in-law; one sister-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.

Roger was a man of Christian faith who loved his Lord as well as his country. He is a veteran, having served in the Tennessee Army National Guard for several years. He enjoyed watching sports — especially the Tennessee Vols — watching westerns, going to the flea market and enjoying history.

Those left to honor and cherish the memory of Roger include his sisters, Phyllis Potter, Kathy Fagan and Pat Lowe, all of Elizabethton; brother, Carrol Lowe and wife, Robin, of Elizabethton; niece, Nerissa Lowe and son, Jayden Lowe, of Elizabethton; nieces and nephews Steve Fair and wife, Ruth Ann; Lori Bare and husband, Scott; Bill Potter and wife, Mellissa; Keith Lowe and wife, Debbie; Leisa Wright and husband, Eric; Mark Lowe; Jason Fagan and wife, Tabby; Shawn Fagan and wife, Allison; and several other great-nephews and great-nieces.

A service to honor and celebrate the life of Roger will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 24, 2025, in the Chapel of Peace of Tetrick Funeral Home – Elizabethton with Rev. Tim Tapp officiating. The family will receive friends between 12:30 and 2 p.m. Saturday, prior to the service.

The committal service and entombment will follow at Happy Valley Memorial Park in the Mausoleum of Peace. Active pallbearers will be Jayden Lowe, Travis Harvey, Keith Lowe, Josh Lowe, Zach Potter, Jeremy Wright and Bill Potter. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Paul Stanton Jr., Dr. Brian Noland, Wade Edmondson and Jerry McMahan.

Words of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton is honored to serve the Lowe family. Office phone: (423) 542-2232.